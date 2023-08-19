Former president claims that Walter Delgatti is a “contumacious embezzler” and that confrontation needs to address “sensitive points”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (Aug.18.2023) that it agrees to confront the hacker Walter Delgatti Neto, known as the Vaza Jato hacker, if the measure is determined. “The confrontation, if we have to do it, we do it”, said Bolsonaro in an interview with the newspaper The State of S. Paulo in Abadiânia (GO). The hacker also said he was willing to take part in a hearing at the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on 8 January. In his testimony, Delgatti declared that Bolsonaro offered to grant a pardon in exchange for evidence against electronic voting machines and ordered him to talk to technicians from the Ministry of Defense. “There was shown his past life, [é um] contumacious fraudster. The confrontation has to be in sensitive points”, said Bolsonaro. He claimed to have met with Delgatti in August 2022 because, at the time, he was looking for “make sure the system [eleitoral] it’s safe”.