By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he still has to promote changes in government appointments with the intention of combating the rise in fuel prices, after having already changed the commands of the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Ministry of Energy. Petrobras.

In defending that Petrobras fulfills its social role, but at the same time making it clear that it cannot interfere in the company, Bolsonaro said he does not want the state-owned company to have losses. The president also stated that the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, left the ministry on request in light of the tension involving fuel prices.

“We are doing our best, without interference, of course, to make Petrobras understand its role. Understand how? Making changes here, as we did here at the Ministry of Mines and Energy”, said the president in the traditional weekly live on social networks.

“We had a small problem at Petrobras, he (Albuquerque) decided to sign his departure from the Ministry of Mines and Energy… he said, adding that he expects there to be a price reduction.

Criticized by rising fuel prices, the president dismissed Albuquerque as minister of mines and energy on Wednesday and appointed Adolfo Sachsida to replace him. The new minister is avowedly defender of liberal ideas and critical of interventionist policies, subsidies or price controls in the energy sector. Bolsonaro also changed the command of the state-owned company last month.

Bolsonaro also said in this Thursday’s live that he should go to court in this effort to lower fuel prices. Earlier, in another broadcast on social media, the president said that he will adopt initiatives by “legal means” to contain the rise in fuel prices, provided that it will not be an “interference”.