President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday, 7th, that he had activated his government ministries against a demonstration that invaded a church in Curitiba, demanding justice for the murder of Congolese Moïse Kabagambe in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro compartilhou vídeo da entrada do grupo na igreja em seu Twitter e chamou os manifestantes de “marginais”. He also said he asked the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights to follow up on the case.

“In order to ensure that those responsible for the invasion are held accountable for their actions and that practices like this do not gain greater proportions in our country”, published the president.

According to the chief executive, the invasion of the church was an act of the left. “Believing that they will take power again, the left is once again showing its true face of hatred and contempt for the traditions of our people,” Bolsonaro posted on the social network.

He has recycled the discourse of polarization with the left in the election year. “If these outcasts don’t respect God’s house, a holy place, and offend the faith of millions of Christians, who will they respect?” he added.

Bolsonaro also cited article 208 of the Penal Code to defend that the measure would be punished. “Scorning someone publicly, for reasons of religious belief or function; prevent or disturb a religious ceremony or practice; publicly vilify an act or object of religious worship,” said the president, citing the text.

The president, however, did not mention in the publication that the demonstration was for justice for the death of Moïse, nor did he take the opportunity to show solidarity with the victim’s family. After pressure from figures linked to the black movement, the minister of the Family, Women and Human Rights, Damares Alves, lamented the young man’s death.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

