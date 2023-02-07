In an interview with a podcast, the former president stated that he will return to make a “responsible opposition” to the Lula government

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said last Friday (Feb 3, 2023) that he should return to Brazil “in the next weeks” to make a “responsible opposition” to the government of the current Chief Executive, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Bolsonaro’s statement was given in an interview on the podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show”, by American conservative activist Charlie Kirk. According to the former president, there is a “great desire” by some Brazilians for him to return as soon as possible. “I have to stay in politics”he stated.

Bolsonaro left Brazil on December 30, 2022, 1 day before leaving office as President of the Republic. In the interview, he said that during his stay in Orlando, Florida, he was “very well received” by Brazilians living in the United States.

The former president stated that his intention when leaving the country was to stay away from the beginning of the Lula government, which took office on January 1, 2023. “In 30 days they have already done a lot of wrong things”he declared.

The then First Lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, had also traveled with her husband and 12-year-old daughter Laura. The family was staying at a vacation home owned by former MMA fighter José Aldo, in the city of Kissimmee, about 35 km from Orlando.

Michelle returned to Brazil on January 26, unaccompanied by her husband. The couple’s daughter, Laura, has also returned to the country. Already Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), councilor for Rio de Janeiro and son of the former president, is still in the US with his father.