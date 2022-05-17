President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday (May 17, 2022) he regrets the loss of purchasing power of public servants and the population in general. He made the statement at the opening ceremony of the duplication of the BR-101 / SE, in Propriá (SE).

“We regret the loss of purchasing power due to these stay-at-home policy issues and also because of a war outside, but we are getting back to normal. We regret the purchasing power of public servants, but I am sure that this will soon be recovered”, said the Chief Executive.

At the event, Bolsonaro did not explain how the government will act to contain inflation and regain the purchasing power of Brazilians.

April inflation was 1.06%, the highest for the month since 1996. IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the price index this Wednesday (May 11, 2022). Here’s the intact of the presentation (641 KB).

Ministers Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense) and Marcelo Sampaio (Infrastructure) participated in the ceremony in Propriá. In his speech, Bolsonaro defended weapons and said that democracy will be defended at any cost.

“We defend weapons for good citizens, because we understand that firearms, in addition to personal security for families, are also security for our national sovereignty and the guarantee that our democracy will be preserved, no matter what means one day we will have to use it”, declared.

Alongside former president Fernando Collor (PTB-AL), the chief executive said that Brazil is breaking free from the old politics.

The ex-mandatory was the 1st president elected after redemocratization. The term lasted from March 15, 1990 to December 29, 1992, when he sent a letter of resignation to the Senate on the day of the impeachment vote. His goal was to go out on his own, without losing political rights. However, the vote proceeded and the House approved the revocation of rights. He was elected senator for Alagoas twice, in 2006 and 2014.

Watch the event in which Bolsonaro participated this Tuesday (35min10s):

Read the full text of what the president said in Propriá (SE):

“Friends from Propriá, Sergipe and neighboring Alagoas, good morning everyone. It is a great satisfaction to return to our Northeast and increasingly see them dressed in green and yellow colors. I am very grateful and touched by the way you treat us and I want to say that the reciprocal is true. The Northeast is ours.

“More than a work delivered here today, 120 kilometers of duplication of the BR-101, the satisfaction of increasingly seeing our people getting to know and getting to know national politics, seeing more and more your interest in the destiny of our nation, also see them increasingly freeing themselves from the old Brazilian politics. We can make a different Brazil together, or rather, we are already doing it that way.

“We went through difficult times like the pandemic, where many unfortunately embarked on that little story of stay at home that the economy we see later. The federal government has not closed a single retail store. The federal government respected your freedom. He said that we should fight the virus, but also fight unemployment. Unfortunately, many governors destroyed jobs and income, especially for the poorest. To help them in the difficult months of 2020, we created emergency aid for a large part of the Brazilian population. We overcame this obstacle like so many others, we created jobs, we gave dignity to many people.

“We put an end to the MST movement, because when we started to own land, they got their independence and freedom. We gave dignity to the country man. Today, the former settler is the owner of his land, he is a partner of the farmer by his side, he no longer practices acts of invasion. Leaving aside, figures like João Pedro Stédile and José Rainha practically ceased to exist. This is past. Here in the Northeast we have a lot of people focused on agribusiness. We guarantee the fertilizer to you by contacting the Russian government and last week 26 ships docked here with fertilizer, enough for this year’s crop. We have a government that more than cares, works and shows service to all of Brazil.

“We regret the loss of purchasing power due to these stay-at-home policy issues and also because of a war outside, but we are getting back to normal. We regret the purchasing power of public servants, but I’m sure that will soon recover.

“Especially our PRF, to tell you that water for the Northeast is a reality. This transposition was to be completed in 2010. Since then, we have had another 6 years at PT and nothing has been done. They did not divert water to the northeast. They embezzled money into their own pockets. To tell you that in Petrobras alone, the indebtedness of this company commanded by PT reached around R$ 900 billion. This resource would make the crossing of the São Francisco River 60 times.

“Also for you, in addition to reducing taxes on several products of the basic food basket and zeroing the tax on diesel oil, we also created Pix. Anyone who happens to operate the Pix has become a micro-entrepreneur, that is, we make a government, despite the few resources and problems, of achievements.

“More than that, something sacred to all of us, we defend the Brazilian family. We are against gender ideology. We defend weapons for good citizens, because we understand that firearms, in addition to personal security for families, are also security for our national sovereignty and the guarantee that our democracy will be preserved, no matter what means one day we have to use it. Our democracy and our freedom are non-negotiable.

“To tell you that today we have a government that believes in God, respects its police and its military, that defends the family and owes loyalty to its people. I thank God for my life and for the mission of being at the head of the Federal Executive. As long as he gives me strength, I will do everything possible and impossible for our country.

“I would like to thank the presence of several authorities, among my ministers we have already nominated former president and current senator Fernando Collor de Melo, a great ally of ours in the Brazilian Parliament, as well as federal deputies Bosco Costa, Fábio Reis, Gustinho Ribeiro, Laércio Oliveira and federal deputy from Bahia, the one who fought the most for the approval of Auxílio Brasil, João Roma. Also present here is the mayor of Propriá, Dr. Valberto. The mayor of Porto Real do Colégio, Aldo Popular. To all of you, thank you very much for your presence, for the brilliance you gave to this event and for the trust in our Brazil. God, country, family, freedom. A hug to everyone.”