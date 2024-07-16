The speech is in an audio recording of a 2020 meeting, in which the then president states that he should have “exchanged” the colonel for the “Russian secret service”

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on August 25, 2020, that he was receiving information from an Army colonel and that he should have “exchanged by the Russian secret service”. The statement was made when Bolsonaro was President of the Republic and is included in the audio of the meeting he had with the then head of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ), currently federal deputy, General Augusto Heleno, and “possibly” a lawyer for the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

The recording was found by the PF (Federal Police) during the “parallel Abin” investigations, which investigate the use of the agency’s structure to illegally monitor authorities, such as congressmen and Supreme Court justices and journalists. According to the corporation, the audio was made by Ramagem himself.

The meeting aimed to discuss strategies to protect Flávio, the former president’s son, from the “rachadinhas” (salary transfer) case.

“The person who passes the information to me is an Army colonel. He should have exchanged it for the Russian secret service.”, said Bolsonaro in conversation with Augusto Heleno at the beginning of the recording.

Listen to the full recording (1h8min34s) – the section indicated in this text is from second 30 of the video:

If you prefer, read the full from the transcript of the conversation (PDF – 6 MB).

WHAT THOSE INVOLVED SAY

Flavio Bolsonaro, senator:

In a note, the senator stated that the audio shows “just” the lawyers “reporting suspicions that a group was acting with political interests within the Federal Revenue Service and with the aim of causing harm” the Bolsonaro family. Without going into detail, he said that measures were taken.

“President Bolsonaro himself says in the recording that there is no ‘way around it’ and says that everything must be investigated within the law. And that is what was done. It is important to highlight that to this day I have not received a response from the courts regarding the group that illegally accessed my confidential data.”he said.

Read the full note below:

“Once again, the mountain gave birth to a mouse. The audio only shows my lawyers communicating their suspicions that a group was acting with political interests within the Federal Revenue Service and with the objective of harming me and my family. Based on these suspicions, we took the appropriate legal measures. President Bolsonaro himself says in the recording that there is ‘no way around it’ and says that everything must be investigated within the law. And that is what was done. It is important to highlight that to this day I have not received a response from the Justice Department regarding the group that illegally accessed my confidential data.”

Alexandre Ramagem, former head of Abin:

Through his profile On X (former Twitter), the deputy stated, in a video, that Bolsonaro knew he was being recorded at the time. “This recording was not clandestine, it had the president’s approval and knowledge”he said.

“The recording happened because there was information from a person who would come to the meeting, who had contact with the governor of Rio at the time, and who could come with a proposal that was anything but republican. The recording, therefore, would be to record a crime against a president of the Republic. But that did not happen and the recording was discarded.”he stated.

Watch (2min52s):

Wilson Witzel, former governor of Rio de Janeiro:

In a note to the newspaper The globethe former governor of Rio declared that Bolsonaro “must have gotten confused” is that “it wasn’t the first time” that the former president mentions a conversation that, according to Witzel, the 2 “Never” had.

“I never offered any kind of ‘help’ to anyone during my government. President Jair Bolsonaro must have been confused and this was not the first time he mentioned conversations we never had, either because of mental confusion, given his many concerns, or because he believed I would do what is happening today with Abin and the Federal Police. During my government, the Civil and Military Police have always had complete independence.”he said.

Gustavo Canuto, former Minister of Regional Development and former president of Dataprev:

To the The globethe former minister said he had not been approached to discuss the matter and claims to believe that “there was some confusion”.

“I was never contacted. I listened to the audios here, I heard the citation, but at no time did anyone contact me about it, no. I don’t have much to say. The fact is that Dataprev had no relationship with the IRS. The IRS’s data is handled by Serpro (Federal Data Processing Service), so I think there was some confusion.”he stated.

Poder360 contacted Jair Bolsonaro’s defense to obtain an official statement on the audio released on Monday (July 15). However, no response was received by the time this post was last updated at 8:32 p.m. The space remains open for comment.

FALL OF SECRECY

STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality of documents relating to the 4th phase of the Última Milha operation by the PF (Federal Police) on Thursday (11.Jul).

The decision was made in the proceedings that investigate the case of the “parallel Abin”. The agents are investigating the use of the Abin First Mile intelligence system by delegates, agents and public officials for illegal monitoring.

Here is the full from the PF report (PDF – 32.2 MB);

Here is the full from the PF’s supplementary report (PDF – 2.2 MB);

Here is the full from the PGR’s opinion (PDF – 4.1 MB);

Here is the full of Moraes’ decision (PDF – 1.3 MB).

Read the list of those monitored by the “parallel Abin”, according to the PF:

Judiciary

Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF;

Dias Toffoli, minister of the STF;

Luiz Fux, minister of the STF;

Luis Roberto Barroso, minister of the STF.

Legislative

Journalists and others

João Doria, former governor of São Paulo;

Hugo Ferreira Netto Loss and Roberto Cabral Borges, Ibama employees;

Federal Revenue Service auditors;

Monica Bergamo, Vera Magalhães, Luiza Alves Bandeira and Pedro Cesar Batista, journalists.

PF OPERATION

On Thursday (11 July), PF agents served 4 preventive arrest warrants and 7 search and seizure warrants in Brasília, Curitiba (PR), Juiz de Fora (MG), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP). The warrants were issued by the STF.

Here are the search and seizure targets:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Jose Matheus Sales Gomes;

Daniel Ribeiro Lemos;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida (fugitive);

Marcelo Araujo Bormevet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

Preventive arrests and the removal from public office were also ordered for:

Matthew of Carvalho Sposito;

Richards Dyer Pozzer;

Roger Beraldo de Almeida (fugitive);

Marcelo Araujo Bormebet; and

Giancarlo Gomes Rodrigues.

The suspects were responsible for creating fake profiles on social media and spreading false information about journalists and members of the three branches of government. The “parallel Abin” also allegedly illegally accessed computers, telephones and telecommunications infrastructure to monitor people and public officials.