Former president attributed to himself the end of the rate resumed by the current government, which missed the deadline to vote on MP extension

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said it was indirectly responsible for maintaining the price of diesel without taxes until the end of 2023 under the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The rate had been reset to zero in 2021, during the Bolsonaro government, but Lula resumed collection through the MP (Provisional Measure) 1,175/2023, to fund the program that gave discounts on the purchase of new vehicles. The measure, however, expired on Tuesday (October 3). As a result, the federal taxes that were levied on diesel oil are reset to zero.

Here is Bolsonaro’s statement on his profile on X (formerly Twitter):