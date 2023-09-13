Former president says that the former aide-de-camp “is decent and won’t invent anything” and that he intends to hug him soon

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he was “quiet” regarding the lieutenant colonel’s plea agreement Mauro Cid with the PF (Federal Police). The former chief executive praised the former assistant’s work, which he called “super secretary”.

“He was my trust over the 4 years. He did a good job. And he had that desire to resolve things. His phone, for example, I called the wailing wall. Not only military personnel, but civilians who wanted to reach me, came through him,” said in interview The Folha de S.Paulo released this Wednesday (September 13, 2023).

On Saturday (September 9, 2023), minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), approved the plea bargain agreement and granted provisional release to Mauro Cid. The soldier was arrested for an investigation investigating the insertion of false data on vaccination cards.

Bolsonaro said he was not afraid of Cid’s denunciation, mainly because the soldier did not participate in political and government decisions. He declared that Cid was a helper “reliable”, who took care of his bank accounts, in addition to taking care of some of his wife’s demands, Michelle Bolsonaro.

“I don’t have [medo]. He didn’t participate in anything. I’ve been with the [Vladimir] Putin, for example. I was with the [Donald] Trump. It was me and the interpreter. Cid was never there. There, he scheduled meetings with heads of state, ministers, authorities, and force commanders. But he never participated in these meetings.”

Bolsonaro gave the interview in the suite of the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, where he was admitted to undergo surgery on Tuesday (September 12). He was accompanied by lawyers Fabio Wajngarten, Paulo Cunha Bueno and a personal advisor.

At a certain point, one of the lawyers interrupted and stated that Mauro Cid suffered a “emotional breakdown” for being imprisoned for 4 months without a complaint and without being able to defend himself. Bolsonaro then said that he agrees:

“I see it the same way the lawyer says it. I have no concerns about my private life. They talk a lot about Michelle’s accounts. She is trying to get the statement from Caixa, and Caixa doesn’t give it. I even asked her just now how much it was on average [os gastos dela], a month. It didn’t reach R$3,000. It’s ridiculous”.

“Like a son”

The former president said that he always treated Cid like a son, who is sad about the situation of his former assistant and who intends, soon, to “give a hug” in the military.

“Cid is a decent person. He has good character. He’s not going to invent anything, because whatever he says, he’s going to have to prove it. There is an intention to link us to 8/1 in any way. And Cid has nothing to say about this because there is no connection between us and 8/1. I withdrew [depois da derrota para Lula], I stayed at Palácio da Alvorada for 2 months, I went to the Presidency a few times. I received few people”, he said.