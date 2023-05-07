Received with shouts of “myth”, the former president was featured in the inauguration of PL Mulher in São Paulo

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took office this Saturday afternoon (May 6, 2023) for the new president of the PL Woman in São Paulo, federal deputy Rosana Valle (SP). At the event, the former president was received with shouts of “myth” and with the music “Captain of the People”jingle from the Bolsonaro Presidency campaign in 2022, by Mateus and Cristiano.

At the ceremony, Bolsonaro said that today “the word” was with the women. He also extolled the achievements of his government and praised his former Minister of Infrastructure, the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

The former president thanked for the opportunity to have been at the head of the Executive Branch during the last 4 years. He spoke about the difficulties of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic, but said that he managed to end 2022 with the numbers of the economy “enviable”.

“Only death puts an end to our lives, while it does not arrive, we will always be available to be an alternative for Brazil”he declared.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the event was also attended by Michelle Bolsonaro, his wife and national president of PL Mulher, the president of the party, Valdemar Costa Netothe senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) and the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB).