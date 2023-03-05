Former President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday that he feels his mission in Brazil is not over, during a conservative convention held near the American capital, in which he was acclaimed by the public.

“At this moment, I thank God for my second life, and also for the mission of being president of the republic for one term. But I feel, deep down, that this mission is not over yet ”, he declared, in front of an audience that interrupted him several times with applause. Bolsonaro’s “second life” began after the stabbing he took in 2018.

Dubbed the “Trump of the tropics”, due to his similarities with the former republican president, who will also speak at the convention, Bolsonaro has again questioned the outcome of the 2022 presidential elections, won by Lula by a narrow margin.

“I had much more support in 2022 than in 2018. I don’t know why the numbers showed the opposite,” commented Bolsonaro, 67, who announced his intention to return “in the coming weeks” to the country, where authorities are investigating whether he promoted the attacks. on January 8 in Brasilia.

In a speech peppered with references to God and the Bible, Bolsonaro reiterated that he believes he has done “a good job”, and that he has always defended freedom, even during the pandemic: “I did not force anyone to take a vaccine in Brazil.”

As a conservative, the former president said he is opposed to “gender ideology” and that, in his country, private property “is threatened”. He criticized the Lula government for revoking its decrees.

At the international level, Bolsonaro stated at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that, if he were in charge of the country, there would be no Iranian ships anchored in Brazil.

The former president was also proud of having been “the last president to recognize the elections of two years ago here in the United States”, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. “I remain faithful to our principles, to our motto: ‘God, homeland, family and freedom’.”