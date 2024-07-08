Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 19:55

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Monday, the 8th, that he will await “many more corrections” from the Federal Police regarding the investigation into the jewelry case. The PF’s final report, made public by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, initially indicated that the jewelry embezzled by the criminal association linked to Bolsonaro was valued at R$25.3 million. After the confidentiality was lifted, the PF said that there was a “material error” and that the true value was R$6.8 million.

“Let’s wait for many more corrections. The last one will be the one saying that all the ‘diverted’ jewels are in the CEF [Caixa Econômica Federal]Collection or PF, including firearms”, wrote Bolsonaro, on X (former Twitter).

The former president then stated that he is waiting for the Federal Police to take a position on the Adélio case: “Who was the mastermind?”

The Federal Police have already concluded, however, that Adélio Bispo, who stabbed Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, acted alone. In June, the police requested that the investigation into the stabbing be shelved, but launched an operation against Adélio’s lawyer, Fernando Costa Oliveira Magalhães, for alleged links to the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). According to the police, there is no connection between the attempted murder and the criminal organization. The final report on the Adélio case was presented to the courts, which will decide on the progress of the investigation.

Understand the case of jewelry

The Federal Police concluded that a criminal association was set up in the Jair Bolsonaro government to divert jewelry and high-value gifts received by the former head of the Executive Branch as a result of his position. According to the PF, the partial value of the gifts delivered by foreign authorities to the then president totaled R$6.8 million. The investigation began based on a report by State.

Bolsonaro was indicted last week for crimes of criminal association, embezzlement and money laundering. Eleven other people were also indicted:

Bento Costa Lima Leite de Albuquerque Júnior, former Minister of Mines and Energy;

Fábio Wajngarten, former head of Bolsonaro’s Social Communications Secretariat;

Frederick Wassef, Bolsonaro’s lawyer;

José Roberto Bueno Junior, former chief of staff of the Ministry of Mines and Energy;

Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, former Secretary of the Federal Revenue Service;

Marcelo Costa Câmara, former aide to Bolsonaro;

Marcelo da Silva Vieira, former head of the gifts sector during the Bolsonaro government;

Marcos André dos Santos Soeiro, former advisor to the former Minister of Mines and Energy;

Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, former aide to Bolsonaro;

Mauro Cesar Lourena Cid, Army general and father of Mauro Cid;

Osmar Crivelatti, Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp;

The amounts obtained from the sale of gifts, according to the PF, were converted into cash and entered the former president’s personal assets, through intermediaries.

The Federal Police also indicated that Bolsonaro used cash obtained through the sale of jewelry to cover his and his family’s expenses during the three-month period he spent in the United States at the beginning of 2023. Bolsonaro traveled to the North American country on the last day of his term.