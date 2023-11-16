Former president praised the governor of São Paulo “as a manager”, but said that “politically he makes his mistakes”

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented this Thursday (16.Nov.2023) about his relationship with the governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos-SP). In an interview with the newspaper’s radio Zero hourBolsonaro criticized some of the attitudes of his former Minister of Infrastructure.

“It’s not all right. I’m not in charge of Tarcísio. He’s a hell of a manager. Politically he makes his slips. I would never do certain things he does with the left“, he stated.

One of the targets of criticism was a photo of the governor of São Paulo with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT-SP). The registration was made in July this year. See below:

Bolsonaro recognized the need for Tarcísio to maintain a dialogue stance with the federal government, but expressed reservations.

“I wouldn’t take it off [a foto]. That’s right, I’m more radical. I am not going [tirar foto] because what do I have to gain from Haddad, my God in heaven? What do I have to gain from the worst mayor in São Paulo? Anything. I, for example, did my part and tried to overturn tax reform in the Senate”he said.

O Power360 contacted the São Paulo governor’s office, but did not receive a response at the time of writing this report.

TARCÍSIO AND BOLSONARO

The relationship between Bolsonaro and Tarcísio has been inconsistent. In July, the former president criticized his political godson because of the reform of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of tax reform.

They publicly fell out during a PL meeting to discuss the party’s position on the proposal, one of the main economic projects defended by the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Afterwards, the former president and the governor became closer. In early November, Bolsonaro declared support for Tarcísio’s candidates for the mayors of Santos and Guarulhos, in São Paulo.

In August, the governor declared that he had a “debt of gratitude” with the former president. “He was the person who opened the doors for me. Who was I before President Bolsonaro? Nobody, nobody […] And he always gave strength, always motivated”, he said. They were together at the Festa de Peão de Barretos (SP).

Amid the Enel crisis after the blackout in São Paulo, Bolsonaro’s advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, criticized privatizations in the State. The privatization of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) is one of the main flags of the Tarcísio government.

SEPTEMBER 7

In the interview, Bolsonaro also denied having started the chorus of “imbrochable” during the September 7, 2022 parade.

“Not on the microphone. That does not exist. In the sound car, when the parade had already ended, someone shouted ‘imbrochável’ and I replied ‘imbrochável’ without using the microphone. What if you had said what the problem was?”, he declared. According to him, the episode occurred when the parade had already ended.

Bolsonaro, however, used the microphone to repeat the word.

The former president also said it was not his fault that September 7th happened in the 45 days leading up to the 2022 presidential elections.