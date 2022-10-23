President has met with former deputy on at least 4 occasions since 2020; records were published on the networks

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has already met a few times with the former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB). The meetings were recorded. This Sunday (Oct. of arrest against him -Jefferson turned himself in around 7pm, hours later.

“I don’t have a picture of him with me. has nothing”, declared Bolsonaro in live.

O Power 360 did a survey and found some photos published in the Roberto Jefferson profile on Instagramalongside the president, on at least 4 occasions since September 2020.

Here are the images:

On April 13, 2021, Jefferson been with the mayor of Bagé and PTB pre-candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul, Divaldo Laraon the Plateau.

Other record was published by Jefferson on April 29, 2021 at Palácio do Planalto.

Roberto Jefferson got back together with President Bolsonaro on May 19, 2021. This time with the then vice president of the PTB, Graciela Nienov, who published the same photo in Facebook.

On its Facebook profile, PTB published 4 images on September 2, 2020 of a meeting between Roberto Jefferson and President Jair Bolsonaro. See the logs below:

