Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/16/2024 – 17:19

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro said, this Saturday (16), that he is not afraid of being judged, but said that judges have to be impartial. He participated in a political event for municipal pre-candidacies in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

“There will be no shortage of people to persecute you, to try to defeat you, to accuse you of the most absurd things,” said Bolsonaro in a speech at the political event. “It could be very well in another country. I preferred to return here with all the risks I still take. I am not afraid of any judgment, as long as the judges are impartial.”

This Friday, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes suspended the confidentiality of testimonies of the former commanders of the Army, Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, and of the Air Force, Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior

The two high-ranking military officers from Bolsonaro's administration told the police that they participated in meetings with the then president at Palácio da Alvorada. At these meetings, the content of a draft presidential decree aimed at keeping Bolsonaro in power after his defeat in the second round of the 2022 presidential election was presented.