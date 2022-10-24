President used ex-deputy to remember the case of Mensalão and criticize Lula, his opponent in the 2nd round of elections

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Sunday (23.Oct.2022) that he did not “passed cloth” for the attitudes of the former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB) of offending the minister of the STF Cármen Lúcia and of shooting at Federal Police agents who were serving an arrest warrant against him – the former deputy surrendered to the police after resisting for hours.

He gave the Saturday statement promoted by the RecordTV -as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) did not go to the event, what would have been a debate was turned into an interview.

Bolsonaro tried to distance himself from the supporter and link the imprisoned politician to his opponent in the 2nd round, former President Lula. “We don’t give a damn to anyone, unlike Lula, who, when Roberto Jefferson denounced Mensalão and José Dirceu, Lula passed a rag to all of that”, said.

“The treatment for people who are corrupt or act the way Roberto Jefferson acted, the treatment that will be given by the Jair Bolsonaro government is the treatment of a criminal”, declared.

In 2012, Jefferson was sentenced by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to 7 years and 14 days in prison in the judgment of the Mensalão case.

