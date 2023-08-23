Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 10:52 am

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) told a supporter that he “did not pay anything” for the dental harmonization he performed at an aesthetic clinic in Goiânia last week. “It was 0800, okay? I didn’t pay anything, no”, replied Bolsonaro, during a flight from Brasilia to São Paulo on the morning of this Wednesday, 23. Estadão/Broadcast.

As the aircraft landed at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, Bolsonaro stood up to disembark, was applauded by some supporters and heard shouts of “the best president in Brazil”. But he was also asked about the investigations opened against him. “Are you running away from the Federal Police?” asked a passenger. The former president, however, seemed not to have heard the question.

hospitalization

This Wednesday morning, Bolsonaro was admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, for routine exams. Bolsonaro’s dental procedure was performed last Friday, the 18th, by dentist Rildo Lasmar, who posted the result of the harmonization on social media. The magazine Look, the professional said that the service was performed on 28 teeth of the former president. Each tooth, according to him, would cost R$ 3 thousand. In total, the price of the procedure would be R$ 84 thousand.

On social networks, allies of the Lula government criticized Bolsonaro for the aesthetic procedure. “Amid allegations of corruption and theft of jewels and the authorization to break the bank secrecy of the ineligible, he made a harmonization of almost R$ 100,000. Pix money or jewelry sale? He’s spending everything before spending a season at Papuda”, wrote congresswoman Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS). “Dinheiro de Pix” is a reference to the “crowdfunding” in which the former president raised BRL 17.1 million with donations from supporters.

subpoena

This Tuesday, the 22nd, the PF summoned Bolsonaro, former first lady Michelle and six other people to give simultaneous testimonies on the next 31st. The case is related to the illegal sale of jewelry that was omitted from the collection of the Presidency of Republic after being given as gifts to Bolsonaro by authorities from other countries.

Both Bolsonaro and Michelle had their tax and banking secrecy breached in the investigation into the illegal sale of jewelry. Last week, the PF launched Operation Lucas 12:2, which targeted the former president’s surroundings.

On the 31st, Bolsonaro will also give a statement to the PF on the case of the businessmen who defended last year, in a WhatsApp group, a coup d’état if Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the October elections. Dialogues retrieved by the PF show that one of the businessmen, the founder of Tecnisa, Joseph Nigri, gave Bolsonaro an order to spread fake news.