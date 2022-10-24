





President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said in a hearing promoted by RecordTV this Sunday, 23, that he believes he has managed to reverse his rejection in some segments of society in this second round, such as among voters in the Northeast region of the country and the poorest. According to the president, the improvement, perceived by him, would come from “better communication” and from his participation in debates and hearings.

Regarding communication, however, despite acknowledging that the use of profanity can generate distance with voters, the president complained that this is the criterion of some. “Aren’t you guys picking a president at an etiquette show, or a fashion show?” he criticized.

The data from the election polls, however, show another scenario. According to the latest Datafolha survey, released on Thursday, the 20th, Bolsonaro has 29% of voting intentions in the Northeast, while Lula has 67%. In the institute’s first survey after the first round, on October 5, Bolsonaro had 28% of the votes in the state, while the PT had 66%. The margin of error for this clipping is 4 percentage points.







