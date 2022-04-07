by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was to study a possible exemption in the collection of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) for motorcycle taxi drivers.

During the launch ceremony of new lines of credit for Banco do Brasil, Bolsonaro recalled that this type of IPI exemption already exists for taxi drivers and people with disabilities.

“Why don’t you have it for the motorcycle taxi driver too?”, he asked, later saying that Guedes is already evaluating this situation.

The post Bolsonaro says Guedes stopped studying IPI exemption for motorcycle taxi drivers appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Bolsonaro #Guedes #stopped #studying #IPI #exemption #motorcycle #taxi #drivers #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO