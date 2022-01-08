President Jair Bolsonaro said this Saturday (8) that the government is working to edit a Provisional Measure or even an ordinance in the coming days to deal with Refis for micro-entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized companies. After a recommendation from the Ministry of Economy, he yesterday fully vetoed the project that created the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program within the scope of Simples Nacional (Relp).

According to a report, parliamentarians have already warned the president that they will work to overturn the veto when the National Congress returns, after the year-end recess. The reopening of the program could allow the renegotiation of BRL 50 billion in debt. Today, in Brazil, there are 16 million individual micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses. The current Refis proposal was approved with a virtually unanimous vote in Congress.

“Our interest was to approve, but there were two inconsistencies, two risks. There was no source of compensation, which could lead to a crime of responsibility. And there was also a weakness in relation to the issue of electoral legislation,” Bolsonaro explained earlier.

“I cannot go against the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) with a stroke of a pen,” he added.

The president attended the birthday party of the Federal Attorney General, Bruno Bianco. Bolsonaro said that the decision to veto Refis was his, to avoid answering a process in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and “keep an open flank”.

“I gave the mission to (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes and his team to look for alternatives just yesterday. Perhaps an MP or an ordinance to that effect. We are not going to abandon these people, they will certainly be attended to until Tuesday (11) at the latest”, he added.

Bolsonaro also reported that the Ministry of Economy had recommended a veto both for the exemption of the payroll for 17 sectors and for the extension of the IPI exemption for taxi drivers and the disabled. The president, however, contradicted the economic team and sanctioned both measures.

“We went against the economy and we won it without risk to our side. The economy does an exceptional job, but at times it leaves something to be desired. It is a very large ministry, Guedes is very competent and has our support. This arm wrestling occurs, but Paulo Guedes has managed the portfolio very well”, he added.

Capitol (MG) – President Jair Bolsonaro learned this Saturday, through the press, of the accident with speedboats in Capitólio (MG), after the sliding of part of one of the walls of a canyon visited by tourists. Upon seeing the images of the vessels being hit by the rocks, the president ordered his team to contact the Navy to provide support at the scene. Before the end of the interview, he was informed that the Navy was already participating in the search.

