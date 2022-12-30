Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who will be replaced in power on Sunday by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, broke his silence this Friday and tried to appease his most radical followers, to which he asked to exercise a harsh opposition.

“We are not going to believe that the world ends this January 1st” with the inauguration of Lula, Bolsonaro declared sobbing, in a live broadcast on his social networks, in which he urged his followers “not to throw in the towel or stop make opposition”, but asked that it be done peacefully and within the framework established by the Constitution.

Bolsonaro did not confirm if he intends to travel to the United States in the next few hours, although the government has already hinted that he could leave this Friday for Miami.

The leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva assumes the presidency of Brazil for the third time this Sunday, before hundreds of thousands of supporters and numerous foreign heads of state, in amid increased security after a failed bomb attack.

He still doesn’t admit defeat

Lula da Silva in his speech after the victory in the elections on Sunday.

In a statement that lasted just over an hour, Bolsonaro did not finish acknowledging his defeat in last October’s elections nor did he congratulate Lula.

On the contrary, he insisted that he was “victim” of electoral justice “that was not partial” and that, in his opinion, favored the progressive leader with various decisions.

He reiterated that his “freedom” and that of the far-right groups that support him was “cut off” and they were “prevented” from denouncing the failures that, as they insist without any proof, the electronic voting system that has been used in Brazil since 1996 has.

He reviewed the administration that began on January 1, 2019 and admitted that “there were problems”, which he attributed above all to the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year.

Without citing Lula by namepredicted that “the new government that comes there is going to create many problems” and is going to “impose a disastrous ideology on the country that did not work anywhere in the world.”

Bolsonaro justifies the protests against Lula

He also justified the demonstrations held by far-right activists at the gates of the barracks, where they demand a military coup to prevent Lula’s investiture and keep him in power.

In your opinion, They are a “reaction” to an electoral process that “did not have all the transparency”which led to “a mass of people taking to the streets and protesting.”

He stressed that he did not call these mobilizationsbut insisted that it is “a peaceful, orderly protest that respects the laws” and constitutes “a spontaneous demonstration of the people.”

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro protest against Lula

“Some must be criticizing me, saying that I could have done this or that (…) I cannot do something that is not well done, without the side effects being too harmful,” justified the president after two months of silence and absence.

He distanced himself, however, from some violent actions that have been attributed to some of those protesting groups, including the placing of a bomb on a tanker truck that he was heading to the Brasilia airport and was deactivated on time by the Police.

“We do not want a worse Brazil,” but “we have to respect our law and the Constitution,” said Bolsonaro, who maintained that “from now on, any demonstration (against Lula’s government) is welcome.”

According to the far-right leader, his motto “God, Homeland, Family and Liberty will not be lost” and should now be the guide “of all patriots” who want “the return of a country with order and progress “.

Lula assumes power under tight security measures



Everything is ready for the change of government. Lula da Silva’s inauguration event this Sunday, January 1, which hopes to gather some 300,000 people in the quiet capital Brasiliacombines institutional protocols and a popular celebration animated by musical shows.

Lula will be officially proclaimed president along with his vice president Geraldo Alckmin in a ceremony in Congress.

300,000 people are expected to attend Lula’s inauguration events.

But the most anticipated moment for his followers will be when the 77-year-old political veteran, who says he will lead the country with “the energy of a 30-year-old man and the desire of a 20-year-old,” climbs the access ramp to the Palace of Planalto, presidential seat and jewel of the architect Oscar Niemeyer.

Around all the events there will be a rigorous security apparatus, after the recent riots in Brasilia and the attempted attack with an explosive carried out by supporters of the outgoing president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, dissatisfied with the result of the ballot on October 30.

Brasilia will mobilize “100%” of its police for the assumption of Lula, which could involve up to 8,000 agents, their authorities announced.

The Federal Police alone will employ more than a thousand officials in “intelligence and security” tasks, the largest contingent so far in an investiture, according to this force.

Justice temporarily suspended the carrying of weapons for some categories of civilians in the Federal District, as an extra security measure.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE AFP