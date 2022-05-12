The president responded to Minister Edson Fachin’s statement that “the unarmed forces are the ones who deal with the election”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented this Thursday (May 12, 2022) a speech by the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Minister Edson Fachin, who said earlier that the elections “concerning civil society” and that whoever deals with the topic “they are the unarmed forces”.

Bolsonaro said he did not know where Fachin got these “ghosts that the Armed Forces want to interfere in the Electoral Justice”. The statement was given in its live weekly, broadcast on its YouTube channel.

The president added that the Armed Forces are not “getting in” in the elections, but who were invited by minister Luís Roberto Barroso.

“Nobody wants to impose anything, nobody wants to attack electronic voting machines”declared the Chief Executive.

According to Bolsonaro, there is no interference by the forces and that this is a “national security issue”. The president even reiterated that he wants clean and transparent elections.

Watch (2min43s):

“DISARMED FORCES”

Earlier this Thursday, during a visit to the Court room, where the security test of electronic voting machines is carried out, Minister Edson Fachin criticized the participation of the Armed Forces in the electoral process. “Dialogue yes, collaboration yes, but […] who has the final word is the Electoral Justice”, stated.

“The Electoral Justice is open to listen, but it will never be open to bending to anyone [que queira] take the reins of the electoral process”, declared Fachin. He also said there “too much noise at the political construction site”but that the TSE “operates with technical rationality”.

The magistrate said that Brazil will have elections “clean, safe, with peace and security”, is that “Nobody will interfere in the Electoral Justice”.