The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said this Tuesday (15), in an interview with SIC TV, an affiliate of Record in Rondônia, that the Ministry of Economy studies the payment of “two or three more installments” of the emergency aid after the end of current benefit, which ends in July.

“Two or three more installments, only this ‘finally’ there is missing, of emergency aid of an average of R$ 250. Average”, said the president.

The current round of emergency aid is made up of four installments, which began to be paid in April and are expected to end in July, with amounts between R$150 and R$375 per monthly installment.

Bolsonaro also stated that the amount paid for the program should increase in December family allowance, a program created under the PT’s management.

“With regard to Bolsa Família, we had inflation during the pandemic with regard to products in the basic food basket of around 14%, you had an item that rose to 50%, we know that. The idea is to give him a 50% increase in December. It would go from, on average, R$190 to R$300. That is what is practically agreed upon,” said Bolsonaro.

