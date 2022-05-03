President said that it is better for the actor not to comment on environmental issues to avoid “talking nonsense”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Tuesday (May 3, 2022) that actor Leonardo DiCaprio is better “keep silent” so as not to “talk nonsense” on Brazilian environmental issues. He gave the statement to supporters as he left Palácio da Alvorada, when commenting on agribusiness in Brazil.

“We are an example [de preservação] for the world, so much so that Europe is changing environmental legislation. It’s no use making a lying video, saying that the Amazon is on fire”, he said. “There is DiCaprio putting photography from 20 years ago”, completed.

“DiCaprio has to know that the WTO president herself [Organização Mundial do Comércio] said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would go hungry. So, it’s good for DiCaprio to keep his mouth shut, instead of talking bullshit around.” Bolsonaro said.

Watch Bolsonaro’s speech (58s):

DiCaprio and Bolsonaro have had a troubled relationship since 2019, when the actor began to comment on deforestation in the Amazon. Bolsonaro even speculated that some fires had been promoted by NGOs and publicly accused the Hollywood star.

At the time, DiCaprio countered the Brazilian president’s accusation. “The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to be part of the groups that protect them. I thank the people of Brazil who work to save their natural and cultural heritage”said the actor.

voter registration

Recently, Bolsonaro used his social media to respond to a publication by American actor Leonardo DiCaprio about the elections in Brazil.

DiCaprio was yet another celebrity who joined the campaign to encourage 16 and 17-year-olds to take the voter registration card. On Twitter, he also highlighted the importance of Brazil to the global ecosystem.

In response to the actor’s publication, Bolsonaro thanked him for the “support” and stated that “it’s very important” Brazilians to vote in elections. On the environmental issue, the president said that “Our people will decide whether they want to maintain our sovereignty in the Amazon or be ruled by bandits who serve foreign special interests.”

Bolsonaro ended the tweet with “Good job on ‘The Revenant!’”, in irony of the film that won DiCaprio the Oscar for best actor in 2016.

Bolsonaro also shared a post by the 2019 actor and said that the photo released by him did not correspond to that year.

“By the way, the photo you posted to talk about the forest fires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003. There are people who want to arrest Brazilians who make this type of mistake here in our country. But I am against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil!”, wrote the president.