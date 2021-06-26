President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (June 25, 2021) that the Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry) in the Senate is inventing a “virtual corruption” because of alleged irregularities involving the purchase of Covaxin vaccine against covid-19.

“A vaccine that was not purchased, that no ampoule arrived here and a real was not spent and ‘the government is involved in corruption.’ It’s despair. I’ve said, by God it’s in heaven, I police myself all the time, only God can get me out of here. Tapetão by tapetão I’m more mine. We play within the 4 lines of the Constitution”, affirmed.

The statement was given at a meeting with businessmen in Chapecó (SC). in the images shared in the profiles on the president’s social networks, it is possible to see that the auditorium where the meeting took place was full and the participants did not wear masks and did not respect distance. Bolsonaro confirmed his trip to Chapecó at the beginning of the month and stated that he would make a new one there “motorcycle”. “What is planned: meeting with business and, the next day, we will go to Xanxerê by motorcycle”, he said at the time.

About the CPI, the head of the Executive said that in the minds of the members of the collegiate it is being “slaughtered”. “AND [dizem que] I don’t give an example because I don’t wear a mask. Look, they could follow our example: don’t steal. Renan Calheiros became the father of morality with 17 inquiries at the Supreme Court [Tribunal Federal]. Omar Aziz is another. With his wife and family all imprisoned, right, he became the champion of ethics. The man who is saving lives”.

The president criticized the STF’s decision to suspend the call for governors by Covid’s CPI. “The corrupt is the one who sends the money, not the one who receives it. It’s unbelievable what happens in our Supreme Court”, said. After the speech, the audience started to scream “close”, in relation to the Court. Bolsonaro laughed.

continue reading