President Jair Bolsonaro insisted, on the night of this Wednesday, 26, that radio stations stopped broadcasting “tens of thousands” of insertions from his campaign in favor of the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which, according to him, “ unbalances the electoral process” and “interferes with the outcome of the election”. “Really, a huge imbalance in terms of insertions. This obviously interferes with the amount of votes at the end of the line,” he said.

Alongside the Ministers of Justice, Anderson Torres, and the Institutional Security Office (GSI), General Augusto Heleno, Bolsonaro announced that his campaign will appeal the decision of the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes. “Mr Alexandre de Moraes, in popular language, killed the process in the chest and sent it to the fake news inquiry that he himself conducts”, said the president in the statement. He did not respond to journalists’ questions.

Although the president spoke of “tens of thousands of insertions”, Bolsonaro’s lawyers told the TSE that eight radio stations had stopped broadcasting 730 insertions. Of the eight broadcasters, six deny wrongdoing. Two others did not respond.

In addition, the president told journalists that alleged radio fraud took away votes from him in the first round. The lawsuit, however, only presented data from the second round. “In certain places that I thought would do well and could even win, in our analysis there may have been other factors, but we saw that we lost.”

Bolsonaro called an emergency meeting with government ministers and commanders of the Armed Forces at Palácio da Alvorada as soon as Moraes’ decision was announced “in view of the gravity of the facts that are happening”. The president changed the route of a campaign trip, on the night of this Wednesday, 26. From Minas Gerais, he would go to Rio de Janeiro, but decided to travel to Brasília after the presidential plane was on the ground for half an hour with the team waiting for the decision on the destination.

“We will go to the last consequences, within the four lines of the Constitution, to enforce what our audits have stated”, said the president, maintaining that Lula’s insertions were leveraged to harm his campaign. “My side was very harmed and it wasn’t from now.”

Bolsonaro said that PT inserts that say he will end the 13th and overtime represent a “coup below the belt line”. The president’s campaign made no such proposal. The president stated that, in cities that he could have won in the first round, the lack of insertions altered the results and harmed him.

The PL, Bolsonaro’s party, hired two audits and should seek another one to investigate the insertions aired on radios during the electoral race. He confirmed the use of party fund resources to hire companies. In his decision, Moraes ordered an investigation into the use of public resources because, in the minister’s view, the money was contracted to fund a document with the objective of disrupting the second round.

The president said that the campaign turned all night to present the evidence to Moraes given the 24-hour deadline and that he followed closely. “Our people stayed up all night working several times and I was also sometimes woken up because I dozed off and we provided the information at the right time”.