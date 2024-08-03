Former president participates in the MDB convention this Saturday that confirms Ricardo Nunes’ candidacy for mayor of SP

O former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke this Saturday (3.Aug.2024) during the MDB convention to confirm Ricardo Nunes’ candidacy for mayor of São Paulo. Alongside the “Safe Path for São Paulo” coalition, he criticized deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), the current mayor’s opponent in the elections.

Without naming names, Bolsonaro stated that the PSOL candidate will work to legalize marijuana, decriminalize abortion and implement “gender ideology” at Schools. “We cannot think of electing someone to the mayor’s office who has never worked in his life. Someone who, when he went out on the streets, invaded other people’s property.“, he said.

Watch (48s):

In addition to praising Nunes and Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the former president praised the choice of Colonel Mello Araújo to join the ticket as vice-mayor.

When talking about family, Bolsonaro exchanged caresses with Michelle, whom he defined as “the best first lady in the history of Brazil”.

This report was written by journalism intern Ana Mião under the supervision of editor Matheus Collaço.