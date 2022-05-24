The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented on the reduction in the supply of natural gas by the Bolivian state-owned YPFB (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos) to Petrobras. According to the chief executive, the neighboring country and the Brazilian state oil company are acting together to harm him and favor their political rivals.

“Bolivia cut 30% of our gas to deliver to Argentina. How did Petrobras act on this issue as well? Gas, if you have to buy it from somewhere else, is 5 times more expensive. Who will pay the bill? And who will be responsible? It’s a business that seems orchestrated to exactly favor you know who.,” Bolsonaro told supporters, without naming names.

He himself shared, on Monday night (May 23, 2022), a video on twitter with the declaration. Watch (36s):

GAS CUT

During the month of May, Petrobras has been receiving around 30% less than the amount of natural gas contracted with YPFB. The Brazilian state-owned company’s average import was around 20 million cubic meters of gas, according to company sources.

Petrobras said that the reduction has had an impact on the company’s operational planning and that it is taking the necessary measures to ensure that the contract is fulfilled.

PETROBRAS CHANGE OF COMMAND

On Monday night (May 23), Bolsonaro decided to change the president of Petrobras again. He invited Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, special secretary to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to replace José Mauro Coelho, who had been in office for 40 days.

Petrobras’ Board of Directors still needs to approve the nomination. If he accepts the invitation, Andrade will be the 4th president of the state-owned company in the Bolsonaro administration.

In addition to the leaders of the oil company, on the 11th of this month, Bolsonaro also fired the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque. He made himself unfeasible in office because he disagreed with Bolsonaro about pressuring Petrobras to hold back fuel price hikes.

The new minister is economist Adolfo Sachsida, former head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, appointed by Guedes.