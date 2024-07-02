Former president went to Parauapebas (PA) to support the PL’s pre-candidate for mayor

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized the president’s team Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the morning of this Tuesday (2.Jul.2024). “You don’t know the names of 3 or 4 of this guy’s ministers. There are only incompetent or characterless people. There’s no way this will work.”he told supporters in Parauapebas (PA).

Bolsonaro attended the launch event for the mayoral candidate’s pre-campaign Dr. Felipe Augusto (PL). During his speech, the former president said that the municipality of Parauapebas had its resources diverted, without presenting any evidence. The current mayor is Darci Lermen (MDB), whose party is an ally of Lula.

“This municipality is proportionally much larger than Brazil in terms of economy. It has abundant resources, but almost everything is lacking here, because everything is being diverted, going into the pockets of friends, cronies, there is no way it can work out,” he said.

The former Chief Executive was received by a motorcycle rider in the municipality after his passage was initially blocked by protesters from MST (Landless Workers’ Movement).

Since June 30, he has already visited the cities of Belém, São Domingos do Araguaia and Marabá to support PL candidates for mayoral positions in the state.