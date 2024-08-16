Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/15/2024 – 21:58

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the messages between the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes and his team, revealed by the newspaper S. Paulo Newspapershow that the judge has “a personal problem” with him. The statement was made in an interview with Rádio 96 FM, in Natal (RN), this Thursday, the 15th.

“Maybe as of this afternoon, tomorrow (Friday, 16), we will have news. Now, of course it is something personal between Alexandre de Moraes and me. Of course. Only those who don’t want to see it don’t see it,” said the former president.

Bolsonaro also said he was waiting for other reports on how Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office unofficially gave orders for the production of reports by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which was presided over by the magistrate.

The orders from the minister’s office, which is the rapporteur for the fake news and digital militias investigation, targeted allies of the former president in these two investigations. The reports, requested via WhatsApp and produced by the Electoral Court, were used to support the minister’s own decisions. According to Moraes, “it would be schizophrenic” for him to “self-officiate,” since his duties as president of the TSE gave him the right under law to order the production of the reports.

When asked about the investigations he is involved in, such as the jewelry case and the attempted coup on January 8, Bolsonaro stated that everything is being conducted in secret and that “they call him to testify without saying what is being investigated.”

Bolsonaro also said that he cannot speak about the subjects he would like to, as he considers himself the “weakest link”. The former president said that he would like to speak “with documentation” about the “2018 (election) count” and the “2014 count”, without mentioning which facts he would expose. But, for Bolsonaro, “whoever talks about elections, or about COVID medicine will be fined and may be arrested”.