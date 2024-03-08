Former president was received this Friday (8th March) with shouts of “myth” by supporters in an evangelical church in Salvador

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was welcomed by supporters this Friday afternoon (March 8, 2024) amidst shouts of “myth” and he said again that he is the “Brazil’s most beloved ex”. The speech took place during an event at the Caminho das Árvores Baptist Church, in Salvador (BA).

“When there is an ex who is missed, it is because something very profound happened. Over the course of 4 years, not me, but basically my 23 ministers left a mark among the Brazilian people”, he declared.

Watch (3min13s):

The event was also attended by former presidential candidate Father Kelmon (PRD). Supporters of the former Chief Executive filled the place. Before starting his speech, he wished the participants a happy Women's Day.

Images from the agricultural fair in Não-Me-Toque (RS), at the beginning of the week, were shown on the big screens, and he stated that they were not old records.

“The image that was being shown a moment ago is not from the campaign or pre-campaign, it is the image from this week. Everywhere we go in Brazil, thank God, we are very well received”, he said.