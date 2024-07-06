In a message distributed on WhatsApp, Bolsonaro says that the Federal Police ignores evidence in the investigation into the person who stabbed him in 2018

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said it would not be a surprise if Adélio Bispo, the man who stabbed him during the 2018 presidential campaign, returned to “complete your service”. It also raised speculation about an alleged connection between Bispo and the PCC (First Capital Command).

In a message sent to his WhatsApp groups this Saturday (6.Jul), Bolsonaro criticized what he called negligence in investigations by the PF (Federal Police), claiming that “Never” so many clues were ignored.

“Detective Rodrigo Morais emphasizes that Adélio has no connection with the PCC. These are mere coincidences: Adélio, PCC, airplane, Porsche, 200 million…”wrote Bolsonaro. He continued, questioning: “It cannot be a simple coincidence that the delegate, who did nothing to clarify the attack committed by the former PSOL militant, was appointed to the highest directorate of the PF”.

The message was shared after the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) suspended Bispo’s transfer to a psychiatric hospital in Minas Gerais on Friday (5 July). According to the DPU (Public Defender’s Office of the Union), there was a conflict of jurisdiction that prevented the transfer.

Adélio is currently in the Federal Penitentiary of Campo Grande (MS). In February, the court ordered his transfer to a psychiatric facility. The criminal proceedings that convicted him also found him not responsible for his mental illness. He will remain in the prison until the matter is resolved.

In the message, Bolsonaro says that Adélio was considered to have a “Persistent Delusional Disorder” therefore, everything that “If he comes to speak, it is not valid for Justice”.

“He is shielded by the System and protected by the PCC. And the PF does not investigate anything… except gifts, vaccination cards and ‘gópi’”he wrote. “The Ministry of Justice has determined that prison escapes are confidential. Don’t be alarmed if a Marcola appears in front of you, or if Adélio completes his service against Bolsonaro.”.

Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola, is considered by the State of São Paulo to be the leader of the PCC. He has been detained since 1999.

A new investigation also concluded that Adélio acted alone in the attack. The first investigation, opened in September 2018, concluded that Adélio acted on his own initiative, without anyone else ordering the attack.

The second investigation, completed in May 2020, reached the same conclusion. After an operation against one of Adélio’s lawyers on June 11, the Federal Police requested that the investigations related to the case be shelved.

REMEMBER THE ATTACK

Then a presidential candidate for the PSL (now União Brasil after the merger with the Democrats), Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed while on a campaign trip in Juiz de Fora (MG), on September 6, 2018. The perpetrator, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, is from Montes Claros (MG). He was arrested and confessed to the crime.

The images are strong. Watch (33s):

In June 2019, Adélio Bispo was acquitted. The decision was made after the criminal proceedings that found him unaccountable due to mental illness. In February of this year, after serving a security sentence in the federal prison in Campo Grande, the TRF-5 (Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region) ordered him to return to Minas Gerais, the place where the proceedings originated.

Read the full message shared this Saturday (6.Jul.2024):

“Adélio Bispo, the PCC and a PF board to persecute Jair Bolsonaro:

1- On July 5, 2018, Adélio was at the shooting club in São José/SC, where Carlos Bolsonaro was scheduled to train, but he did not show up. Who passed this information on to Adélio? Who financed him? Would he assassinate Carlos?

2- 06/Sep/2018 – in the morning, we have images of Adélio approaching Carlos in Juiz de Fora, and he only didn’t reach him because he got into a car. For a matter of 1 or 2 seconds he would be by his side. Would Carlos be hit?

3- 06/Sep/2018- around 12pm Adélio stabs Jair Bolsonaro. According to doctors at the Santa Casa de Juiz de Fora, JB survived by a miracle. In addition to other injuries, the knife pierced his midline vein.

4- 06/Sep/2018 – someone tries to enter the Chamber of Deputies by posing as Adélio. If Adélio had not been arrested in Juiz de Fora, the killers would have had the perfect alibi.

5- 07/Sep/2018 – national holiday. Three lawyers arrive in Juiz de Fora to assist Adélio. One of them in a private plane. I call them Samaritan lawyers, since they said they were there for humanitarian reasons, they wanted to protect Adélio, or rather, to ensure that he would not say anything about the mastermind.

6- An investigation is opened by the Federal Police, with Delegate Rodrigo Morais in charge.

7- The owner of the guesthouse where Adélio stayed in JF died a few weeks after the attack. Another guest at the guesthouse also died (this reminds us of Celso Daniel).

8- Some time later, with all these clues, the police chief Rodrigo Morais concluded that Adélio acted alone, that he was a “lone wolf”. However, this “wolf” had privileged information about where Jair Bolsonaro and his sons were in Brazil. Even though he was unemployed, Adélio also traveled and stayed in “hunting” for JB and his sons.

9- January/2023- Lula takes over, appoints his close friend, delegate Andrei, as Director General of the PF. Immediately afterwards, lo and behold, delegate Rodrigo Morais, the one who did not investigate anything about the attempted assassination of JB, is appointed to the most important directorate of the PF, that of Intelligence.

9- 11/June/24- In an operation, the PF concluded that one of Adélio’s lawyers, Dr. Fernando Magalhães, also advocates and launders money for the PCC.

An aircraft and a Porsche were also seized from Adélio’s lawyer, and R$200 million were blocked in his account.

Police chief Rodrigo Morais emphasizes that Adélio has no connection with the PCC. These are just coincidences: Adélio, PCC, airplane, Porsche, 200 million…

10- Never have so many clues been ignored in a PF investigation. It cannot be a simple coincidence that the Delegate who did nothing to elucidate the stabbing by the former PSOL militant was appointed to the most important Directorate of the PF.

11- The PF Intelligence Directorate, according to the media, has the sole mission of investigating Jair Bolsonaro in all the processes demanded by the Supreme Court, among others: whale, condensed milk, gifts, vaccination card, carp, coins in the water mirror, missing furniture, chloroquine, party scam, etc, etc, etc…

12- 17/June/24- prisoners accused of involvement in a plan to kidnap and kill Sérgio Moro are stabbed to death inside a penitentiary in Presidente Venceslau/SP. Cover-up? Why is Adélio still alive today? A PCC soldier would never be abandoned, obviously…

13- Adélio was considered to have a “Persistent Delusional Disorder” so anything he may say is not valid for the Justice system. He is shielded by the System and protected by the PCC. And the PF does not investigate anything… except gifts, vaccination cards and “gópi”…

14- The Ministry of Justice has determined that prison escapes are confidential. Don’t be alarmed if a Marcola appears in front of you, or if Adélio completes his service against Bolsonaro. All in defense of the institutions and the Democratic Rule of Law…

Jair Bolsonaro”