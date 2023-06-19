Former deputy says that the then president “left office before the term ended” and “did not even try” to carry out a coup d’état

The former state deputy for the State of São Paulo, Janaina Paschoalstated in his personal profile on Twitter that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “in fact, it saved democracy by resisting the pressure suffered by a large part of its surroundings”.

The post was made last Saturday (June 17, 2023). In the text, Paschoal also said that Bolsonaro “left office before his term ended” and that even in front of “interlocutors [que] They begged Bolsonaro to strike a blow and he did not, nor did he try.”

The statements refer to the PF (Federal Police) report made public last week by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, linking Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp, Mauro Cid, and active-duty names to a possible attempt at a “coup d’état”, according to the PF’s conclusions through the ongoing investigation.