(Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Thursday a law that allows the Government to determine the compulsory licensing of patents on vaccines and medicines to face public health emergencies, informed the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic .

But Bolsonaro vetoed provisions that forced patent owners to transfer know-how and provide inputs for medicines and vaccines, alleging reasons of public interest.

“Although meritorious, these measures would be difficult to implement and could create legal uncertainty in the scope of international trade, in addition to discouraging investments in technology and the formation of strategic commercial partnerships, with less burdensome means to ensure that this type of crisis is dealt with” , said the General Secretariat in a note.

The bill was approved by Congress last month, despite opposition, which claimed that the matter could harm Brazil’s relationship with vaccine producers, and that the country would not have the technology to produce some immunization agents even if it obtained patents broken.

Under the law, the Executive will have the prerogative of determining the so-called compulsory license, but it opens the possibility for the National Congress to act if it identifies the government’s omission, authorizing the Parliament to edit a bill in this case.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Text by Pedro Fonseca)

