Text is the basis for creating the budget; includes government goals and priorities and defines how resources will be applied
The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the 2023 LDO (Aug.
The presidential sanction was published in this Wednesday (10.aug) edition of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the intact (33MB).
The text sets out the Union’s 2023 budget guidelines, including:
- goals and priorities of the federal public administration;
- structure and organization of budgets;
- guidelines for the preparation and execution of the Union’s budgets;
- application of funding resources;
- rules to promote transparency in the use of resources;
- and provisions related to federal public debt;
- in addition to personnel expenses, social charges, benefits paid to federal civil servants; among other topics.
