This Wednesday (5), President Jair Bolsonaro approved a Bill (PL) that removes expenses with parliamentary amendments from the state spending ceiling and transfers from the Union. The bill was approved in the Senate with 56 favorable votes, on December 9th. Only seven senators were against the PL, which intends to reduce state expenses.

The proposal amends a 2016 Complementary Law that created the Assistance Plan for the States and the Federal District and the fiscal control measures for states. The Plan limits the annual growth of primary expenses to the variation of the inflation rate. The information is from Folha de S.Paulo.

The new law removes from limitations the expenses paid with funds from transfers from the Union, such as transfers between funds, the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain, education salary, the National Program for Access to Technical Education and Employment, and the Pelé Law.

The Federal Government informed, in a statement, according to Folha, that the states that did not comply with the spending ceiling under the renegotiation with the Union would lose facilities.

“The complementary laws in force already eliminate from the ceiling expenses on minimum expenditures on health and education that increase more than the inflation measured by the IPCA; and expenses paid with voluntary donations and transfers from the Union, and now the exclusion of all expenses paid with federal transfers assigned to specific expenses, and all transfers provided for in supplementary credits and budget laws”, says the statement, published by newspaper.

The president also sanctioned, on Wednesday, a proposal that regulates the collection of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on the sale of products and services when the final consumer resides in a state other than where the item was originated. This is the case, for example, with online purchases.

The project was analyzed and approved with 70 votes on December 20th. The proposal extends the transfer of the difference between the ICMS rate of the receiving state and the interstate rate of the sending state to transactions in which the consumer is not a taxpayer, in general, individuals.

The ICMS will not be concentrated only on producing states and will be shared with states where the final consumers are located.

Until 2015, the Constitution allocated to the state of origin the total ICMS due on operations and benefits whose recipient was located in another state and was not a taxpayer. It was found, however, that it began to have some distortions with the growth of e-commerce and online sales.

+ Soybean exports from Brazil should jump in January, says Anec

Some states, production and marketing centers, started to centralize tax collection, favoring the fiscal war, as the states were encouraged to offer tax benefits for the installation of distribution centers in their territories.

Congress then defined that, in online purchases, the state of origin would be responsible for only the interstate ICMS rate, with the destination state having the difference between its internal rate and what was already charged at origin.

Thus, the units of the federation where the distribution centers of goods for electronic resale are located, began to share the ICMS with the states of destination of the goods.

Bolsonaro also sanctioned, on Wednesday, a project that defines a portion of the lottery collection to be allocated to the Brazilian Committee of Paralympic Clubs (CBCP). The measure, according to the government, encourages Paralympic sport. In lottery collections, 0.46% will be allocated to the Brazilian Club Committee and 0.04% to the CBCP.

