Senate and Chamber had already approved the provisional measure of the aid; without the extraordinary surcharge, the amount was R$ 224

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) approved this Wednesday (May 18, 2022), at Palácio do Planalto, a PL (Bill) that makes Auxílio Brasil permanent with a floor of R$ 400.

Also present during the signing of the document was the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, who stated that the project is a “March” For the country. “We permanently guarantee a minimum income for the people who need it most, through the largest income transfer program in our history”said the minister.

The current text replaces that of the rapporteur, the federal deputy john rome (PL) – former Minister of Citizenship of the Bolsonaro government. He included an amendment to make the aid permanent. According to the deputy, the aid offers “conditions for families to seek their autonomy” so they no longer need government help.

On May 4, the Senate approved the provisional measure of the aid, which instituted an extraordinary benefit for families that were already part of the program to reach the minimum amount of R$ 400 per month. Without the additional, the amount was R$ 224. The measure had already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies on April 27.

Auxílio Brasil, created by the government last year, was only valid for December 2021, but its deadline was extended by decree until the end of this year. With the text approved by Congress, it gains permanent character. The benefit replaced the Bolsa Família, enshrined in the PT governments and which has already been criticized by President Bolsonaro.