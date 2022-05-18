BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday sanctioned the text of the provisional measure that provides for a permanent minimum amount of 400 reais for Auxílio Brasil, which will increase the federal government’s annual disbursement with the social program to about 90 reais. billion reais.

The information was confirmed by the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency, which did not say whether there were any vetoes by the president of the initiative.

The text had been approved by Congress two weeks ago.

Initially, the federal government had proposed that the minimum amount of 400 reais for the benefit would be valid only until the end of this year. Parliamentarians, however, decided to make the value permanent.

Auxílio Brasil, created under the Bolsonaro government, which will seek re-election in the October elections of this year, replaced Bolsa Família as the main social and income transfer program of the federal administration.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu)