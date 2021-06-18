President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Thursday (June 17, 2021) the law that extends until the end of 2021 the validity of the rules for reimbursement and rebooking of airline tickets for flights canceled during the pandemic.

The text was published in this Friday’s edition (June 18) of Official Diary of the Union. here is the whole (65 KB).

The law establishes the right to a refund, credit, re-accommodation or rebooking of the flight regardless of the means of payment used to purchase the ticket.

The text provides for reimbursement in 12 months without penalty, from the date of the canceled flight, “subject to the monetary restatement calculated based on the INPC [Índice Nacional de Preços ao Consumidor] and, when applicable, the provision of material assistance, in accordance with current regulations”.

Bolsonaro vetoed a section that allowed the advance payment of fixed contributions established in the concession contracts of the main airport concessionaires in the country. This advance would be made by applying a discount used by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) in extraordinary review processes.

According to a note from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, “although meritorious, the proposal goes against the public interest as it would reduce the federal government’s revenues in the following years – due to the reduction in the net present value of the grants – and the predictability of revenues, which would impact not only the annual financial schedule, but also the flow of monthly cash and the availability of sources for the Treasury’s cash, considering that it harms the achievement of fiscal targets and does not meet the requirements set forth in the 2021 Budget Guidelines Law, impacting the economic balance of contracts already signed”.

