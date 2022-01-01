President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Friday, 31, the text extending for five years the exemption from the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) on the purchase of new cars by taxi drivers, application drivers and people with disabilities. With this, the benefit will be guaranteed until December 31, 2026. According to the government, as it is an extension of the existing tax exemption, a new compensation would not be necessary.

“The Law serves people with physical, visual, hearing and mental disabilities and with autism spectrum disorder, as well as those with hearing impairment, not benefited by previous legislation. The measure heats up the automobile industry and does justice to taxi drivers and people with disabilities,” said Bolsonaro, on a social network, about the sanction of the law, approved by Congress in December.

According to the government, with the rules, the maximum price of the car that can be acquired with exemption from the IPI by the disabled person is now R$ 200 thousand, including taxes. Before, this limit was R$ 140 thousand.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Economy, in turn, Bolsonaro decided to veto a device that expanded the exemption to include non-factory accessories. “The tax will not be levied on accessories that, even though they are not original equipment of the vehicle purchased, are used to adapt them for use by people with disabilities”, said the article approved by Congress.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ team, however, stated that the proposal would offend constitutionality and the public interest by instituting a tax benefit, with the consequent waiver of revenue, without an estimate of financial and budgetary impact, and disregarding the Fiscal Responsibility Law. “Today, only accessories and options that come from the factory benefit from the exemption. The measure allowed other options that were not factory-made to be exempted as well. In this case, the expansion was vetoed because the calculation of the economic-financial impact was not made, nor were compensatory measures presented”, explained the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?