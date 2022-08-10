





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro signed, with vetoes, the 2023 Budget Guidelines Bill, which had been approved by Congress last month, the General Secretariat of the Presidency said on Wednesday.

The new budget law – which presents a primary deficit target of 65.91 billion reais for the Fiscal Budget – takes effect immediately and does not depend on any further deliberation.

The text maintained expectations that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 2.5% in 2023, with an exchange rate of 5.30 reais, a Selic rate of 10% and inflation measured by the IPCA at 3.3%.

Among the provisions vetoed by the government is the possibility of changing the primary result target as a result of the use of the IPCA as a reference for inflation by the National Congress, a different measure from the one used in the preparation of the 2023 LDO.

The need to return unused resources by federated entities through special transfers to the Union, the possibility of social organizations receiving resources through a collaboration agreement with philanthropic entities and the forecast of directing resources from the Ministry of Health budget to the implementation of photovoltaic systems in private entities.

