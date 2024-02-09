In one of the excerpts, the former president says that they would “wait for” 2023 and 2024 “to get fucked” and would regret not having taken “measures” regarding Lula’s victory

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke 5 swear words in an interval of 37 seconds during his meeting with ministers held at Palácio do Alvorada on July 5, 2022. The recording of the meeting supported the operation of the Federal Police (Federal Police) Tempus Veritatis, which investigates an alleged coup attempt.

“We're going to wait for the 23rd, 24th to get fucked up and we're going to ask ourselves 'why didn't I take action back then', and it's not forceful action, damn it. It's not shooting, hey, Paulo Sérgio [Nogueira, ministro da Defesa em 2022]putting troops on the street, setting fire, oh, machine gunning, that’s not it, damn it”continues after an inaudible section.

The video has several swear words said by Bolsonaro. The former president said “Cum” at least 15 times in just over an hour of meeting, for example. “Holy shit” was another expression used by the then head of the Federal Executive in the meeting with ministers: it was at least 5 times.

“Damn, guys, pay attention, I saw a general from [inaudível] crying in front of me. Holy shit, damn it, doesn't anyone know what happened in Bolivia? For political reasons, Evo Morales fled there [inaudível]. He stayed away from Argentina, campaigning, right? His gang is back [inaudível]. There was a scale to climb, just like here, if I die, Mourão takes over, if Mourão dies, Lira takes over, if Lira dies, Pacheco takes over and it was on the scale”said Bolsonaro in another excerpt.

Afterwards, he asks everyone present at the meeting to repeat the information he said at the meeting. “From now on I want every minister to say what I’m going to say here, and I’m going to show it. If the minister doesn’t want to talk, he’ll have to talk to me because he doesn’t want to talk.”

According to the PF, Bolsonaro's meeting was held to demand help from his ministers and avoid a possible victory for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in 2022.

The secrecy of video in question was suspended on Friday (9.Feb.2024) by minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Federal Court of Justice). The material supported the PF operation launched on Thursday (8.Feb.2024) against Bolsonaro, members of his government and allies.

UNDERSTAND THE OPERATION

On the 5th (Feb 8), the PF (Federal Police) launched operation Tempus Veritatis (“Time of truth”, in Latin), which had 33 search and seizure targets and 4 preventive detention targets. The operation targeted Bolsonaro's allies, such as former ministers and former advisors linked to his government.

Among the evidence found by the investigation is – according to the PF – a draft decree that would have been modified by Bolsonaro. The document called for new elections and ordered the arrests of Moraes, minister Gilmar Mendes and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The former president had to hand over his passport to the PF. In addition to him, the following were also targets:

Valdemar Costa Neto , president of the PL. He was arrested in the act for illegal possession of a weapon by the agents;

, president of the PL. He was arrested in the act for illegal possession of a weapon by the agents; general Augusto Heleno former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office);

former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office); Anderson Torres former Minister of Justice;

former Minister of Justice; Walter Braga Netto (PL), former minister of the Civil House and candidate for vice president;

(PL), former minister of the Civil House and candidate for vice president; Paulo Sérgio Nogueiraformer Minister of Defense.

