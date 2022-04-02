President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left on a motorcycle today, 2, for a ride on the outskirts of Brasília. A video with excerpts from the tour was published on the official profile of the Chief Executive on social networks, this Saturday morning.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s special advisor, Lieutenant Mosart Aragão, also shared a video of Bolsonaro greeting the population at Jardim Céu Azul, in Valparaíso de Goiás.

The tour was not on Bolsonaro’s agenda, who left the Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence in Brasília, without being seen by the press. The route was not disclosed by the Planalto press office.

