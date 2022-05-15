The president’s presence was expected at the event in the morning, but he chose to visit the administrative region of the DF

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) piloted a jet-ski this Sunday afternoon (May 15, 2022) during “lanchaciata” in Lake Paranoá, in Brasília. The presence of the Chief Executive at the event was expected by supporters in the morning, but he visited Guará, an administrative region of the Federal District.

Watch (1min17s):

At the time, when asked about a possible change in the command of Petrobras – chaired by José Mauro Coelho since April 14 –, Bolsonaro replied: “Ask for Sachsida”in reference to the new Minister of Mines and Energy who took office on Wednesday (May 11, 2022).

The president also said this Sunday that “have to be sorry” of those who ask for the return of AI-5, Institutional Act nº 5 of the military regime that closed the National Congress in 1968. Bolsonaro classified it as “psychopaths” people who call demonstrations, such as those on September 7, 2021 and May 1, 2022, undemocratic.

In a conversation with journalists this Sunday, the Chief Executive also stated that he will sanction the project that creates the minimum wage for nursing. The Chamber of Deputies approved the measure on May 4.