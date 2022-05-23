The committee brought together Legislative and Executive heads to discuss strategies against the spread of the coronavirus.

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed this Monday (May 23, 2022) a decree that revokes 23 decisions related to the fight against the pandemic. Among them is the National Coordinating Committee for Facing the Pandemic.

The committee was created in March 2021 and brought together heads of the Legislature and the Executive to discuss strategies against the spread of the coronavirus. The decision was published at the DOU (Official Union Gazette) this Monday (May 23). Here’s the intact (60 KB).

The text provides that the revocations come into force in 30 days.

On Sunday (May 22), Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) ended. In 2 years and 3 months, the Ministry of Health confirmed 665,528 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced on April 22, 2022 the ordinance on the end of Espin. At the time, a period of 30 days was established for the loss of the status of emergency for the pandemic.