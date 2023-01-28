Former president has been in the US since December 31; son and senator says that his father is “disappointing” after “4 years of beatings”

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), does not have a date to return from the United States to Brazil. He has been staying at the home of former MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter José Aldo, in the Orlando area, since December 31, 2022.

“There is no forecast [para a volta]. He knows. It could be tomorrow, it could be in 6 months, it could never come back, I don’t know“, said.

Flávio participated in the political act that formalized the support of the PP and the Republicans for the candidacy of Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) to the Presidency of the Senate.

According to the senator from Rio de Janeiro, his father is “depilating” after 4 years of government. “The guy spent 4 years getting beaten up, doing his best for Brazil, working from Sunday to Sunday and he is still accused of not working. It’s an amount of narrative that wears out. He deserves to be out there depilating.”said.

When asked if his father is afraid to return to Brazil due to the investigations opened against him in the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Flávio denied it. He defended that the current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), would have more responsibility for the January 8 attacks than his father.

“He has no fear because he has no responsibility for what happened in Brazil. If he had been sitting in the president’s chair, you could even say that he would have facilitated something. But the president was no longer Bolsonaro. If they are trying to hold Bolsonaro responsible for a peaceful camp, for not having demobilized, Lula also has to be held accountable because for a week he was president and did nothing to get the people out of there”, he compared.

Flávio criticized the attacks on the buildings of the Three Powers by right-wing extremists, but rejected the idea that the demonstrators wanted to carry out a coup d’état.

“The person enters the National Congress, the Supreme Court, wherever it may be, performs those acts of depredation, which are criminal, and thinks that he will sit in the chair and Brazil will comply. What is this crazy takeover that would be impossible to happen in the violent way that it was“, said.

He also declared that his father has no control over the demonstrators: “The president made several public demonstrations, including asking for demobilization, since he had no control over all that, and never had. This false understanding that Bolsonaro is in charge. If he commands, they will obey. It is not how it works”.