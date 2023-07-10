Former president says that consequences can lead to “deindustrialization” and “increased tax burden” to the poorest

O former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) he used his social networks again this Sunday night (9.jul.2023) to criticize the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies. in your profile twittercompared the concession of “regional incentives” It is “Differentiated Rates” to the adoption of a “ideological ESG agenda” in the tax area. He also said that the consequences could be the “deindustrialization, increase in the tax burden of the poorest families, increase in the cost of logistics, among others”. ESG is the acronym for Environmental, Social and Governancewhich means “Environmental, Social and Governance”, in free translation.