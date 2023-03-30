By Anthony Boadle and Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former President Jair Bolsonaro, who never conceded defeat in last year’s elections, returned from self-imposed exile in Florida on Thursday to lead the opposition to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of supporters should receive him at Brasília airport after the flight that brought him from Orlando, in the US state of Florida. Authorities beefed up security, closing traffic throughout central Brasilia to avoid the risk of violent protests.

Before boarding a plane in Orlando, Bolsonaro downplayed his leadership role and said he would use his experience to help his party, the PL, campaign in next year’s municipal elections, adding that the vote he lost in October was a chapter closed.

“We’ve turned a page and now we’re going to prepare for next year’s elections,” he told CNN Brasil.