Former president spent 90 days in the US and lands in Brasília, where he will live; travels on a “Harry Potter plane”

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returns to Brazil this Thursday morning (March 30, 2023) after spending 90 days in the United States. He will land at Brasilia Airport around 7 am. Arrives on a commercial flight from Gol airlines from Orlando (Florida). There is the expectation that a crowd of supporters will be waiting for Jair.

Bolsonaro is aboard Gol flight 7601. It took off from Orlando at 23:08 on Wednesday (29.Mar) and the landing is scheduled for 7:10. According to the website Flight Radar, which monitors flights around the world, there is a possibility that the plane carrying the former president will land in the federal capital at 6:36 am. The image below, taken from the Brasilia Airportshows the flight data (read more information below).

Before boarding, Bolsonaro greeted his supporters at the Orlando airport (watch below). Then, in an interview with CNN Brazilcommented on the case of jewelry given away by the Saudi government and said that “Nothing has been hidden”.

He also mocked the Lula government: “It is an opposition in itself”.

What Bolsonaro’s 1st day in Brazil in 2023 should look like:

back to Brazil – the plane with Bolsonaro should land at 7:10 am in Brasília;

Learn more about the flight that takes Bolsonaro:

the model of the aircraft that takes Bolsonaro is a Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PR-XMR;

videos shared on social networks indicate that Bolsonaro traveled in seat 1A in the 1st row, usually reserved for the premium economy, which has a little more legroom;

in the 1st row, usually reserved for the premium economywhich has a little more legroom; according to the website Flight Radar, the plane with the former president is adhesive with images referring to the universe of Harry Potter. It is about a partnership between Gol and Universal Orlando Resort. The aircraft is used on the Brasilia-Orlando stretch.