By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, in response to actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, that Brazilians will decide, in the October elections, whether to opt for national sovereignty over the Amazon or whether to give in to “bandits” who would be in the service of international interests.

“Thanks for the support, Leo! It is very important to have all Brazilians voting in the next elections. Our people will decide whether to maintain our sovereignty in the Amazon or to be ruled by bandits who serve foreign special interests. Good job on ‘The Revenant’!”, posted the president on Twitter, referring to the film starring the actor about the American Wild West.

+ Deforestation in the Amazon hits record in the first quarter, despite a drop in March

The day before, also in a post on the social network, Leonardo DiCaprio warned about the importance of preserving the biome for the world climate and drew attention, especially among young people, to the deadline for regularization of the electoral title, on May 4, for the October election.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change,” DiCaprio argued in the tweet. “What happens there is important to all of us and the youth vote is critical to driving change for a healthy planet.”

DiCaprio has been an advocate for fighting climate change, speaking frequently about environmental issues, including wildfires in the Amazon.

Last year, the Hollywood star and other celebrities from Brazil and the US released a letter asking US President Joe Biden not to accept any environmental agreement with Bolsonaro, given the increase in deforestation and fires during the government of the United States. current president.

In 2019, Bolsonaro accused the Hollywood star of financing fires in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence.

