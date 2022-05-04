“Nobody knows more about Brazil than its own people”, says president after singer reveals conversation with DiCaprio

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) responded on Tuesday night (May 3, 2022) to the publication made in twitter per anita about the Amazon. The singer, at reveal a conversation with actor Leonardo DiCapriosaid that the American artist knows more about the importance of the forest than Bolsonaro.

The Chief Executive, also for the social networkdeclared that “no one defends and knows more about Brazil than its own people”.

Bolsonaro begins the text by writing: “I’m glad I spoke to a Hollywood actor, Anitta is every teenager’s dream.” And completes: “I talk to thousands of Brazilians every day. They are not famous, but they are the compass for our decisions, as no one defends and knows more about Brazil than its own people.”.

Next, Bolsonaro spoke about preserving the Amazon and about the participation of young people in elections, another point mentioned by Anitta in her publication. DiCaprio appealed that 16 and 17-year-old Brazilians take the title to vote in October.

“We have the cleanest energy mix among the G20 countries and we keep more than 60% of our native vegetation intact. Nobody preserves more than us! Maybe Leo doesn’t know that”, wrote Bolsonaro.

“Glad you agree with me about including young people in decisions about the direction of the country. They certainly also agree that those who choose the path of evil, murder, rape, are also mature enough to answer for their actions.”, he continued, referring to the discussion about lowering the age of criminal responsibility.

“I hope Anita [sic] took the opportunity to advise Leo to give up his jets and yacht. These vehicles release more CO2 into the atmosphere in a day than dozens of Brazilian families in a month. Before you start teaching a lesson, you need to set an example.”